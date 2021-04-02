VA to offer COVID shots to Veterans’ spouses and others

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Taji Hilson stopped by the VA Hospital to drop off some material for her husband who works here. Little did she know she’d be lassoed into getting what is the health issue of the day week, and year.

“So I was planning to get it. No, I didn’t know we were going to be doing this,” says HIlson.

Hilson is one of hundreds of Veteran’s spouses the VA hopes to vaccinate locally in the weeks and months to come., The vaccination protocols have widened to not only include spouses but Veteran’s caregivers, and CHAMP VA beneficiaries.

“We thought it might happen for a while,” says Pharmacist Heather Mooney in charge of the COVID Vaccination Program at the VA. “We couldn’t take any action until it did of course. We are very excited. I know this is very important for Veteran’s and their loved ones to get vaccinated,” says Mooney.

Hilson simply filled out the forms, was asked some simple questions. “Have I ever had the COVID shot, have I ever had COVID itself. How am I feeling today? That kind of thing,” she says of the questions.

She then was shuffled into an exam room where she received the Moderna vaccine.

She was asked to sit 15 minutes in the waiting room just in case she had a reaction. She says this option is great for her, and frees up other community based vaccine clinics for those who aren’t part of the Veterans family.

“For others around the city, who are also giving out the vaccine, and it’s all the better for more people to come in that can,” says Hilson. She’ll be back in 28 days for her second shot.

The vaccination clinics which include Veteran’s spouses and others will be operating Monday through Friday and they’ll only be able delivered here at the hospital on Kirman Avenue in Reno.

http://www.Reno.va.gov

