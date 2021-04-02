Two facing felony charges for having 150+ Fentanyl pills

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man and woman are facing several felony charges after they were found with more than 150 Fentanyl pills.

Roberto Smith, 27, of Sparks and Jaeden Jimenez, 22, of Minden were arrested late Monday, March 29, 2021 during a traffic stop in south Reno.

Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office were first called to a home north of Zolessi Lane and south of Foothill Road after receiving reports that two people were repeatedly ringing the residents’ doorbell.

The two left in a dark, four door, Dodge sedan.

Responding deputies passed a car matching the description and pulled it over.

Inside the car, they found 150-200 Fentanyl pills, cocaine, marijuana, two scales, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Both Smith and Jimenez were booked at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility. They were each charged with five felony counts of Possession of Schedule 1 Drug (x3), Sell/Transport Schedule 1 Drug, and Possession to Sell Schedule 1 Drug.

Both have since been released on their own recognizance.

