Advertisement

Two facing felony charges for having 150+ Fentanyl pills

Roberto Smith, 27, of Sparks and Jaeden Jimenez, 22, of Minden were arrested late Monday, March...
Roberto Smith, 27, of Sparks and Jaeden Jimenez, 22, of Minden were arrested late Monday, March 29, 2021 during a traffic stop in south Reno.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:12 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man and woman are facing several felony charges after they were found with more than 150 Fentanyl pills.

Roberto Smith, 27, of Sparks and Jaeden Jimenez, 22, of Minden were arrested late Monday, March 29, 2021 during a traffic stop in south Reno.

Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office were first called to a home north of Zolessi Lane and south of Foothill Road after receiving reports that two people were repeatedly ringing the residents’ doorbell.

The two left in a dark, four door, Dodge sedan.

Responding deputies passed a car matching the description and pulled it over.

Inside the car, they found 150-200 Fentanyl pills, cocaine, marijuana, two scales, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Both Smith and Jimenez were booked at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility. They were each charged with five felony counts of Possession of Schedule 1 Drug (x3), Sell/Transport Schedule 1 Drug, and Possession to Sell Schedule 1 Drug.

Both have since been released on their own recognizance.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New casino breaking ground in Sparks
Smith has been arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of a malnourished horse.
Reno man charged with slitting horse’s throat
Cate Dyer, CEO of Stem Express, announces her company's headquarters move to Northern Nevada
Two tech companies announce their move to Northern Nevada
NVSAA and NVR said extension continues to impact landlords.
Nevada groups respond to extended eviction moratorium
Nevada Highway Patrol logo
Fernley man identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Virginia City

Latest News

Emergency lights
Suspicious package in Carson City turns out to be trash
This photo provided by Clark County shows a 60-pound female mountain lion after it was...
Mountain lion caught, relocated from west Vegas neighborhood
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
The scene of an accident in Incline Village near Oriole Way and Southwood Boulevard where a...
SUV hits child on street in Incline Village
Distracted driving graphic.
Reno police crack down on distracted driving