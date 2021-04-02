Victim in Sparks stabbing identified, suspect in custody

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The man found dead inside his home on El Rancho Drive in Sparks has been identified as 60-year-old Jose Garcia-Ornelas.

On March 31, officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man and found Garcia-Ornelas dead.

During the investigation, officers identified a possible suspect, Olson Beltran, 26, of Sparks.

Later that day, Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to calls of a suspicious person on U.S. 395. The officers identified a car reported stolen in Reno earlier in the day, and arrested Beltran on charges of Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

Beltran remains in the Douglas County Jail on the vehicle theft charges, but is awaiting extradition to Washoe County for charges of Open Murder with an enhancement of victim over 60 years old.

