Support and push back in hearing regarding voting in Nevada

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:38 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The first hearing on Assembly Bill 321 took place Thursday, April 1, 2021, in the Nevada State Legislature.

“Voting is a right, not a privilege and we should make it as convenient and equitable for eligible for Nevadans as possible.”

Jason Frierson, Speaker of the Assembly

All eyes are on AB321, a controversial bill constructed after the presidential election during a global health crisis.

“Nevada responded to the coronavirus pandemic and made sure that all active eligible voters received a ballot in the mail so they didn’t have to choose between their health and their voice in the electoral process.”

AB321 would automatically send mail-in ballots with pre-paid postage to every registered voter for all future elections, implementing the same voting system the state used in 2020.

Assembly Speaker Frierson added, “It doesn’t take away your ability to vote in person, it maintains that right and option, as well as other options.”

Assembly Speaker Frierson said this will give Nevadans the ability to opt-out of receiving a ballot in the mail and would increase voter confidence and education, which many seem to agree with.

“The convenience makes voting much more accessible,” a public speaker in support of the bill said, “Voters don’t have to take time off work and find childcare to wait in line. Drop boxes along with ballot selection increases access to the ballots in both busy urban workers, as well as our rural and tribal communities where physical distance can be a challenge to participation.”

Another public speaker in support added, “AB321 expands voting rights to remove barriers to register voters in participating in the electoral process.”

However, the Nevada Republican Party is not in favor of the measure and says it presents a greater opportunity for fraud. A number of voters also believe approving this bill would present other issues.

“Mailing ballots to all registered voters, including tens of thousands with known bad addresses, is a waste of taxpayer funds and puts ballots out in circulation for bad actors to steal and submit as documented to happen in 2020,” said a public speaker in opposition of the bill.

“This is not a Democrat vs. Republican issue. it’s an election integrity issue,” another public speaker opposed to the bill said, “It will open the door for potential election fraud, and further weaken and divide our state in the process.”

Thursday night’s hearing is the first of many for state leaders to come together and decide how to move forward. Assembly Speaker Frierson said he will continue work on the bill and its amendments.

The next committee hearing on AB321 will be Tuesday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

