Staff at Atlantis prepares for busy Easter Sunday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The line outside of the Toucan Charlie’s Buffet at the Atlantis was backed up all the way down the hallway, Thursday morning.

This Easter Sunday will be even busier.

“It’s great. This is the part where families get together, friends for a long time, everything kind of stops,” said assistant executive chef, David Holman.

The daily lives of diners might stop to enjoy the holiday, but for Holman, he can’t stop. He’s been planning for Easter for months.

“It’s super exciting because we get to showcase different things at the different restaurants,” said Holman. “At the steakhouse we have some really high-end options like crab cakes. Of course, Bistro Napa, we have prosciutto-wrapped asparagus. We have leg of lamb in the Manhattan Deli. But here, in the buffet, everything is here.”

Six venues. Six menus. All different.

In addition to the four places Holman mentioned, the Atlantis will have brunch and dinner at Purple Parrot, and for the first time, the Grand Ballroom - Atlantis’s crown jewel.

“Easter is a big brunch day so it’s all about breakfast: eggs benedict french toast, pancakes, and of course, lots of ham.”

But that isn’t everything diners can get in the ballroom. After all, a seat will run anyone older than ten close to $80.

All-you-can-eat jumbo prawns, king, snow, and Dungeness crab, as well as other seafood and grill options highlight the menu.

The Atlantis staff also wants customers to know food will be served, instead of a free-for-all, to reduce COVID exposure.

“It’s all just about making everyone safe. Making sure everyone wears the masks - all the same guidelines we’ve had going on for a year,” Holman said of Atlantis’s safety precautions.

Holman recommends making a reservation at the steakhouse and Bistro Napa.

The Grand Ballroom, Toucan Charlie’s Buffet, Purple Parrot, and Manhattan Deli are all operating on a first come, first served basis.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.