RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are looking for a missing runaway child who may be injured. The last contact with Elijah Mitchell was on March 26.

Officer believe he may have been in an accident on Thursday. Mitchell was last seen on E. Seventh Street in Reno.

Anyone who’s seen him is asked to contact the Sparks Police Department

