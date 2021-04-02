South Lake Tahoe Police searching for bank robber

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - South Lake Tahoe Police hope someone can help identify a bank robber.

The man told a teller at the Wells Fargo Bank at the “Y” on Emerald Bay Road that he had a gun. Police say, after the robbery, the man rode away on a BMX style bike.

He is described as 5′11″ with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark-colored zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a two-toned trucker hat and a dark green gaiter mask.

If you have information, call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at (530) 542-6100 and reference case 2103-0047.

