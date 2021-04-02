Advertisement

Reno man charged with slitting horse’s throat

Smith has been arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of a malnourished horse.
Smith has been arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of a malnourished horse.(KOLO)
By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:56 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man is behind bars, charged with killing a horse on his property.

On Thursday evening, April 1, Animal Control asked for assistance from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office as they tried to seize a malnourished horse from a home near the Bonanza Casino.

The owner, 54-year-old John Forrest Smith, confronted deputies and according to the sheriff’s office, he then slit the horse’s throat and stabbed it to prevent Animal Control from taking it.

Smith was taken into custody and charged with willfully maiming, torturing or killing an animal. Animal Control says it has had ongoing problems with Smith.

It was also discovered that Smith is a Tier 3 sex offender who has failed to register.

