RAVE celebrates 25 years of service

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -- Hundreds of people gathered from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 to celebrate 25-years of RAVE with a drive-through fundraiser birthday party at 6490 South McCarran Boulevard, Building D-1 Suite 34.

RAVE stands for respite and volunteer experiences.

This non-profit organization provides free child-care for children with disabilities to give their parents a break.

The people who enjoyed this event donated to keep rave going.

“We will be accepting donations for the next three months. We are replacing our evening to RAVE about gala. We had to close and not have it last year or this year,” said the Executive Director for RAVE, Korine Viehweg.

The goal is to raise $125,000 by June 30th.

Donors gave $14,000 to RAVE on the first day of the fundraiser at this event.

