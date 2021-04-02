Advertisement

RAVE celebrates 25 years of service

Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:54 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -- Hundreds of people gathered from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 to celebrate 25-years of RAVE with a drive-through fundraiser birthday party at 6490 South McCarran Boulevard, Building D-1 Suite 34.

RAVE stands for respite and volunteer experiences.

This non-profit organization provides free child-care for children with disabilities to give their parents a break.

The people who enjoyed this event donated to keep rave going.

Click here if you would like to donate too.

“We will be accepting donations for the next three months. We are replacing our evening to RAVE about gala. We had to close and not have it last year or this year,” said the Executive Director for RAVE, Korine Viehweg.

The goal is to raise $125,000 by June 30th.

Donors gave $14,000 to RAVE on the first day of the fundraiser at this event.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New casino breaking ground in Sparks
Cate Dyer, CEO of Stem Express, announces her company's headquarters move to Northern Nevada
Two tech companies announce their move to Northern Nevada
A driver was injured Wednesday after his SUV was dragged by a semi truck.
Man injured after SUV dragged by semi truck on U.S. 395
Anthony Jordan Lucas
Man sent to prison for serious injury accident while driving high
The crash involved a motorcyclist and a silver Mercedes SUV.
Motorcyclist identified in fatal Victorian Ave. crash

Latest News

If approved, Nevadans would still be able to vote in person and have the option of opting out...
Assembly Bill 321 Hearing
Reno ranked one of the least affordable cities by real estate site
Reno ranked one of the least affordable cities by real estate site
In celebration of 25 years of service to the Reno-Sparks community, the Northern Nevada RAVE...
RAVE 25th birthday
NCEDSV staff say domestic and sexual violence did not slow down or decline in 2020.
NCEDSV safe online spaces
Creating safe online spaces to prevent domestic and sexual abuse