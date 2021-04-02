Advertisement

Pinwheels help spread awareness for child abuse prevention

Advocates to End Domestic Violence and Prevent Child Abuse Nevada co-host the annual pinwheel...
Advocates to End Domestic Violence and Prevent Child Abuse Nevada co-host the annual pinwheel planting ceremony at the Nevada State Legislative Building.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:18 PM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A push to spread awareness about child abuse prevention at the Nevada Legislature.

Advocates to End Domestic Violence and Prevent Child Abuse Nevada co-hosted the annual ceremony, where community partners planted pinwheels in the legislative lawn on Friday, April 2.

The mission is to get the community involved in ending violence and keeping Nevada’s children and families safe.

The month of April marks National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Statewide, governmental and community agencies, businesses, and families are encouraged to wear blue on April 2 to help spread the message that every child deserves a great childhood.

Advocates said COVID-19 has increased stress in families across Nevada, and families need support from the community now more than ever.

According to the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services, from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 there were 33,693 reports made, which resulted in 14,278 investigations of abuse and/or neglect statewide. From those investigations, there were 3,085 substantiated reports of child abuse and neglect and there were 3052 children removed from their homes.

For more information on the initiative, click here.

