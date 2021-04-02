Nevada AG urges online sites to block sales of fake vaccination cards

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is taking a stand against the sale of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

On Thursday, he joined 45 other attorneys general in calling on the CEOs of Twitter, eBay, and Shopify to prevent the sale of fraudulent vaccination cards on their platforms.

“At a time when getting vaccinated is critical for the health and safety of our community, fraudsters are once again taking advantage of this pandemic and creating fake COVID-19 vaccine cards,” said AG Ford. “Making these fake cards is an illegal way to say you have been vaccinated and could put our entire health and safety plan at risk. Nevadans, continue to be vigilant of misinformation going around and file a complaint if you have encountered scams related to COVID-19. Stay safe and make us Nevada Proud.”

Fake vaccination cards have recently been advertised online. People who buy them can have their own information added to the card so it appears they have received the COVID-19 vaccine when they have not.

In their letter, the attorneys general ask the CEOs to:

Monitor their platforms for ads or links selling blank or fraudulently-completed vaccination cards;

Promptly take down ads or links that are selling cards; and

Preserve records and information about the ads and the people who were selling them.

A copy of the letter is available here.

