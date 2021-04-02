Advertisement

Midtown organizers to host unique Easter Egg Hunt

Event runs Friday through Sunday.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:50 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Midtown District will host an Easter Egg Hunt event Friday through Sunday. The contactless event is a unique way to support thirty-five Midtown businesses. Midtown District President Craig Parish said 30 egg signs will be hidden on Virginia Street.

The eggs will have a free giveaway or discounted special. Participants need to take a selfie and show the vendor. Parish said, “By supporting the local businesses that have been greatly impacted by the pandemic, with the construction, this is really an opportunity for people to come back down.”

He added, “With the eggs scattered throughout Virginia Street. Its really encouraging people to not just go to the one store you know, your favorite restaurant, but really to walk Midtown.”

If you find 12 eggs and take a selfie participants get entered into a raffle for a big prize. An Easter Bunny will make an appearance on Saturday and Sunday and there will be a free photo booth.

Participants have until April 18th to redeem the specials on the eggs.

The event is free and open to all ages. It starts Friday at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New casino breaking ground in Sparks
Cate Dyer, CEO of Stem Express, announces her company's headquarters move to Northern Nevada
Two tech companies announce their move to Northern Nevada
NVSAA and NVR said extension continues to impact landlords.
Nevada groups respond to extended eviction moratorium
Nevada Highway Patrol logo
Fernley man identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Virginia City
Anthony Jordan Lucas
Man sent to prison for serious injury accident while driving high

Latest News

Olson Beltran
Victim in Sparks stabbing identified, suspect in custody
Scammers sell cards.
Nevada AG urges online sites to block sales of fake vaccination cards
Pizza Plus is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.
KOLO ATE: Pizza Plus
Smith has been arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of a malnourished horse.
Reno man charged with slitting horse’s throat
South Lake Tahoe Police are looking for this man for a bank robbery.
South Lake Tahoe Police searching for bank robber