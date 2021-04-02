Midtown organizers to host unique Easter Egg Hunt

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Midtown District will host an Easter Egg Hunt event Friday through Sunday. The contactless event is a unique way to support thirty-five Midtown businesses. Midtown District President Craig Parish said 30 egg signs will be hidden on Virginia Street.

The eggs will have a free giveaway or discounted special. Participants need to take a selfie and show the vendor. Parish said, “By supporting the local businesses that have been greatly impacted by the pandemic, with the construction, this is really an opportunity for people to come back down.”

He added, “With the eggs scattered throughout Virginia Street. Its really encouraging people to not just go to the one store you know, your favorite restaurant, but really to walk Midtown.”

If you find 12 eggs and take a selfie participants get entered into a raffle for a big prize. An Easter Bunny will make an appearance on Saturday and Sunday and there will be a free photo booth.

Participants have until April 18th to redeem the specials on the eggs.

The event is free and open to all ages. It starts Friday at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.

For more information click here.

