Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds

By Patrina Adger
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:00 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMOND, Okla. (KOCO) - An Oklahoma couple is facing child neglect charges after police said their 8-year-old son was so malnourished, he essentially had the body of a 2- to 3-year-old.

Edmond police arrested 61-year-old Valerio Garcia and his fiance, 36-year-old Akemi Cox, after a social worker visited the couple’s home in February. The Oklahoma Department of Human Services had received a report of the child scavenging for food in a dumpster.

The caseworker reported the 8-year-old son’s stomach was distended, meaning swollen and bloated. The child was also observed to be “extremely skinny” with his “skin sagging.”

“He stood at around three feet tall, weighed 30 pounds and wore size 3T clothing,” Edmond police spokesperson Emily Ward said. “It seemed that he had a very strict regimen and meal plan, but it was very small and clearly not enough calories to sustain.”

The caseworker took the boy to a hospital where doctors deemed this a medical neglect case, calling it “shocking and heinous.”

“He’s almost my 10-year-[old]’s age and he’s the size of my 3-year-old,” Ward said. “Once he was released from the hospital, [he] stayed in DHS custody, so he did not go back to his mother’s custody.”

Police said Cox is the mother of six children, but the 8-year-old was the only one she had parental rights to.

The couple was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail, where they face two counts of child neglect.

The child has since gained at least 15 pounds in foster care.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New casino breaking ground in Sparks
Cate Dyer, CEO of Stem Express, announces her company's headquarters move to Northern Nevada
Two tech companies announce their move to Northern Nevada
NVSAA and NVR said extension continues to impact landlords.
Nevada groups respond to extended eviction moratorium
Nevada Highway Patrol logo
Fernley man identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Virginia City
Anthony Jordan Lucas
Man sent to prison for serious injury accident while driving high

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in...
Car rams Capitol barricade, injuring 2 officers; driver has died, source says
Olson Beltran
Victim in Sparks stabbing identified, suspect in custody
The probes cover nearly 215,000 vehicles made by Volkswagen and Audi, according to the National...
US agency opens 2 safety probes of Volkswagen, Audi vehicles
Ambulance and police vehicles responded to a scene Friday outside the U.S. Capitol.
Police respond to U.S. Capitol incident
Police respond after a car-ramming incident at the Capitol complex on Friday.
RAW: Police response at Capitol complex