RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Cool mornings and warm afternoons are in the forecast through Easter Weekend, with breezy afternoons and occasional high clouds. An area of low pressure will dip into the state early next week. While the track and timing are still uncertain, cooler, breezy weather is likely. Showers are also possible. Stay tuned! -Jeff