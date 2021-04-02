DCSO members attend First Responders Resiliency Training

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A California nonprofit is dedicated to putting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) out of business and training those who save others, to save themselves.

“You don’t have to suffer alone; there are people out there who can help you.”

It’s no doubt that law enforcement, firefighters, doctors, nurses, and EMTs are put in stressful, traumatic situations every single day.

“There are so many things after the incident that kind of hit you in the face, you don’t really know what’s coming and you don’t really know how to deal with it,” Deputy Sheriff Scott Wharton with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said.

First Responders resiliency, Inc. (FRRI) says 100% of first responders are vulnerable to the effects of PTSD.

“They never taught you how to deal with trauma and stress and what it does to your body and mind and what it does to your family,” Sergeant Ron Miller with DCSO said.

The organization created the First Responders Resiliency Training to teach our heroes how to effectively manage their mental, physical, and emotional health through remedies like yoga, meditation, nutrition, therapy, and more.

Wharton added, “Everybody that’s a trainer there is a former first responder so they are somebody who can relate and I found big value in that.”

Wharton and Sgt. Miller were the first Nevadans to take part in this program. Both know first-hand the toll their job can take.

“I’ve been involved with several use-of-forces, I was shot two years ago on Kingsbury Grade by a triple homicide suspect,” Sgt. Miller said.

It also provides training for family members who struggle to understand the changes that happen to their loved ones.

Wharton added, “Not only be connected to other first responder families but also learn some of the same tools so they know and are aware of what we’re doing.”

Wharton and Sgt. Miller say don’t be afraid to seek this kind of help, because your life may depend on it.

Sgt. Miller is currently working with FRRI to bring this training to northern Nevada later this summer.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.