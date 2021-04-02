Advertisement

Creating safe online spaces to prevent domestic and sexual abuse

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (NCEDSV) is working to help Nevadans target positive conversations that lead to healthy online relationships within workspaces, classrooms, and all social media platforms. Honoring the 20th anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (April), NCEDSV aims to help educate the community on how to build existing online spaces to feel safe for everyone.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, behaviors such as sending hateful or unwanted comments based on sex, manipulation, and sending unwelcome sexually explicit messages or images are all warning signs of online sexual abuse. NCEDSV’s goal is to prevent these types of situations by giving individuals choices on how to engage on or offline and providing necessary resources and support.

NCEDSV staff say domestic and sexual violence have not slowed down or declined in the last year. In fact, the pandemic has created the need for more online support.

To learn more, visit the NCEDSV website.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New casino breaking ground in Sparks
Cate Dyer, CEO of Stem Express, announces her company's headquarters move to Northern Nevada
Two tech companies announce their move to Northern Nevada
A driver was injured Wednesday after his SUV was dragged by a semi truck.
Man injured after SUV dragged by semi truck on U.S. 395
Anthony Jordan Lucas
Man sent to prison for serious injury accident while driving high
The crash involved a motorcyclist and a silver Mercedes SUV.
Motorcyclist identified in fatal Victorian Ave. crash

Latest News

If approved, Nevadans would still be able to vote in person and have the option of opting out...
Assembly Bill 321 Hearing
Reno ranked one of the least affordable cities by real estate site
Reno ranked one of the least affordable cities by real estate site
In celebration of 25 years of service to the Reno-Sparks community, the Northern Nevada RAVE...
RAVE 25th birthday
NCEDSV staff say domestic and sexual violence did not slow down or decline in 2020.
NCEDSV safe online spaces