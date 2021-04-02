Creating safe online spaces to prevent domestic and sexual abuse

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (NCEDSV) is working to help Nevadans target positive conversations that lead to healthy online relationships within workspaces, classrooms, and all social media platforms. Honoring the 20th anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (April), NCEDSV aims to help educate the community on how to build existing online spaces to feel safe for everyone.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, behaviors such as sending hateful or unwanted comments based on sex, manipulation, and sending unwelcome sexually explicit messages or images are all warning signs of online sexual abuse. NCEDSV’s goal is to prevent these types of situations by giving individuals choices on how to engage on or offline and providing necessary resources and support.

NCEDSV staff say domestic and sexual violence have not slowed down or declined in the last year. In fact, the pandemic has created the need for more online support.

To learn more, visit the NCEDSV website.

