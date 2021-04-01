Washoe County, Quad-County vaccine eligibility lowered to age 16 and older

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -All people 16 years old and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, April 5, the Washoe County Health District said Thursday.

Appointments are available at the drive-through vaccine clinic at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and from pharmacies and medical offices.

Click here to see if appointments are available at the Livestock Events Center.

Only people with appointments can get vaccines there.

Once appointments fill up, more slots will be added when appointments become available.

Pharmacies and medical offices will provide vaccines as well. Check for appointments here.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is available to those who are 16 to 17 years old and people must call to make an appointment for a person under 18 at 775-328-2427. The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine is available for those 18 years and older.

People 16 and older are eligible to get vaccines in the Quad-County area of Carson City and Storey, Lyon and Douglas Counties beginning April 5 as well. Click here for more information.

“The road to ending this pandemic is clearer than it’s ever been,” District Health Officer Kevin Dick said in a statement. “Monday is a huge milestone compared to where we’ve been since the COVID-19 pandemic started. With more than 44,000 COVID-19 cases and 660 COVID-19-related deaths, the vaccine is the surest way to get us back to normal and reopen our economy. While there is not enough vaccine for every resident to be vaccinated immediately at this time, we encourage you check our website frequently and area medical provider websites to find an appointment as soon as you can.”

Beginning April 12 the scheduling system will identify the type of vaccine that will be administered on each day. Residents will be able to select dates they want to be vaccinated based on the type of vaccine that will be administered. Appointments prior to April 12 will receive the vaccine available that day.

Those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Livestock Events Center will receive an email the day before their appointments to fill out the COVID-19 questionnaire. Bring any type of photo ID to the appointment. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and insurance is not required.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines, go to https://www.covid19washoevaccine.com/.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.