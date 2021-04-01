Advertisement

TMFPD hosting drive through vaccine clinic Saturday

The event is open to those who are 65 and older, as well as essential workers registered with...
The event is open to those who are 65 and older, as well as essential workers registered with the Washoe County Health District.(TMFPD Twitter)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:30 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Appointments are still available for the COVID-19 vaccine event at Truckee Meadows Fire Headquarters.

A drive through vaccine clinic will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3663 Barron Way.

It is open to those who are 65 and older, as well as essential workers registered with the Washoe County Health District. To check eligibility, click here.

Patients must remain in their vehicle and should print and fill out vaccine screening forms and bring them to the event. The second dose of the vaccine will be scheduled at that time.

To schedule an appointment for Saturday, click here.

