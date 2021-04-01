Advertisement

Tahoe man to prison for woman’s fatal beating with firewood

James Cleveland
James Cleveland(El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:38 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) - A South Lake Tahoe man who was convicted of fatally beating his female roommate with a piece of firewood in 2019 has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

James Cleveland has been jailed since he was found guilty of first-degree murder in January in the killing of 65-year-old Valorie Turley. Cleveland was 71 at the time.

He testified at the trial that he snapped when Turley said something that upset him and lost control.”

The Tahoe Daily Tribune reported Wednesday that El Dorado County Judge Suzanne Kingsbury sentenced him March 19 and added an additional year to the sentence for a weapons enhancement.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tahoe Daily Tribune.)

Related story: https://www.kolotv.com/content/news/South-Lake-Tahoe-man-accused-of-killing-roommate-with-firewood-504442271.html

