Sparks trailer destroyed in fire

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A trailer in Sparks is considered a total loss following a fire Thursday morning.

It was reported around 9 a.m. April 1 on E. Victorian Avenue near Nichols Boulevard.

The Sparks Fire Department said the flames started in a back bedroom.

Seven people live in the home, but no one was inside at the time of the fire. The Red Cross is assisting.

At one point, the fire threatened a nearby trailer, but crews kept the flames from spreading.

No word yet on how the fire started.

