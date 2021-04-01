Sparks trailer destroyed in fire
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A trailer in Sparks is considered a total loss following a fire Thursday morning.
It was reported around 9 a.m. April 1 on E. Victorian Avenue near Nichols Boulevard.
The Sparks Fire Department said the flames started in a back bedroom.
Seven people live in the home, but no one was inside at the time of the fire. The Red Cross is assisting.
At one point, the fire threatened a nearby trailer, but crews kept the flames from spreading.
No word yet on how the fire started.
