Advertisement

Sparks company takes leading role in space

Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Their headquarters sits on a hill overlooking east Sparks, but Sierra Nevada Corporation’s sights are set much higher.

Long known for the development of high-tech equipment for applications here on Earth, they are also a major player in space exploration and research.

They provided some key parts to the latest Mars rover, Perseverance, and in a virtual press conference from their plant in Colorado Wednesday they announced an ambitious timeline for their latest projects--commercial flights with its Dreamchaser spaceplane to the International Space Station next year..and by 2028, a replacement for the space station itself.

The new space station would use inflatable modules originally developed as living and working space on a base on the moon.

”That’s essentially a three-story building,” said Neeraj Gupta, SNC’s Director of Programs referring to a cutaway drawing of one of the proposed modules, “and if you think about a three-story building in space and multiple of those you can start to understand the amount of space and size capability that this system brings to the market.”

The current space station has been orbiting for a quarter-century and is showing its age. Gupta says its replacement would have room for all sorts of new endeavors.

“Manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, science research, media and entertainment. All of those capabilities are what we see are just some of the markets of the future. Those are just some of the many markets that are out there including tourism.”

It is, apparently, the beginning of a new era. “We’re coming to the point in history where we’re taking humans, average humans off the planet and allowing us to travel in space and live in space,” said former astronaut and SNC Executive Vice President Janet Kavandi. It will become part of normal society. We’re on the cusp of that.

Company executives say the station and the Dreamchaser spaceplane have been developed in partnership with NASA, a public-private partnership they expect to continue.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-80 near Mustang causing delays for eastbound traffic.
NHP investigating hit-and-run crash involving semi
Cate Dyer, CEO of Stem Express, announces her company's headquarters move to Northern Nevada
Two tech companies announce their move to Northern Nevada
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday, Mar. 30 extended Nevada's eviction moratorium through the end of...
Gov. Sisolak extends eviction moratorium through May
Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New casino breaking ground in Sparks
A driver was injured Wednesday after his SUV was dragged by a semi truck.
Man injured after SUV dragged by semi truck on U.S. 395

Latest News

James Cleveland
Tahoe man to prison for woman’s fatal beating with firewood
Sage Grouse
US judge blocks Nevada grazing; sage grouse totals dwindling
hazardous household materials on shelf
Free hazardous household materials drop off days for Waste Management customers
Sierra Nevada Corp Space Station aircraft
Space Station Aircraft Has Local Connection