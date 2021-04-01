Placer County touts its spring activities

AUBURN, Calif. (KOLO) -Placer County offers shopping and recreation opportunities as spring arrives.

The county stretches from Lake Tahoe to Sacramento County with Interstate 80 running through the center.

Visit Placer touts its agricultural abundance, especially stone fruit, and wildflowers in bloom.

There are PlacerGROWN Farmers’ Markets, with local farmers offering the fruits, vegetables and meats. The Old Town Auburn and Roseville Fountains markets are open year-round, and other locales such as the Granite Bay Quarry Ponds Town Center and Tahoe City feature local producers during the summer and fall months.

Twin Peaks Orchards in Newcastle is one of the largest and most iconic growers in the county and supplies many of the area’s restaurants with fruit

On Wise Road in Lincoln, there is the Placer Wine and Ale Trail, which has wineries and breweries.

In Auburn, Restaurant Josephine offers seasonal French cuisine made with locally-grown fruits and vegetables. The Baker and the Cakemaker uses artisanal bread, fresh produce and top quality seeds in their savory and sweet sandwich and cake offerings. The Flower Farm Café in Loomis grows produce in their on-site gardens for guests to appreciate while sitting under the shaded willow trees and taking in the sights and sounds of the farm.

For hikers, the American River Canyon near Colfax is ideal for flower-seeking. Stevens Trail offers views of waterfalls and wildflowers. This remote trail, which is one of the most popular hiking and biking trails in the entire county, extends over 4 miles worth of wildflowers and ends at the rushing North Fork of the American River. The Windy Point Trail gives access to the stunning California Poppies, which is the official state flower of California, and has more than 100 species of wildflowers and low crowds for optimal, socially-distanced enjoyment.

Hidden Falls Regional Park near Auburn has 30 miles of multiple-use trails for hiking, running, biking and horse riding with two observation decks to view the waterfalls. Advance parking reservations are required on weekends and holidays.

There’s rock climbing on Donner Summit and at Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin.

The American River also has whitewater adventures.

