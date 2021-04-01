Nine Carson City businesses cited in alcohol sting

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Nine businesses failed an alcohol compliance check on Wednesday in Carson City, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office and Partnership Carson City announced Thursday. Forty-one passed.

The sting used two 16-year-olds, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old to try to buy alcohol. If asked for identification, the teens would use their real identification cards.

These businesses were cited for failing to check identification:

7-Eleven 3701 N. Carson St.

Savemart 3620 N. Carson St.

Smoke Shop 1953 N. Carson St.

RK Food Mart 500 Hot Springs Rd.

Maverik 1451 College Pkwy

7-Eleven 3838 E Highway 50

Cigarettes For Less 2182 E William St.

CVS 1980 N. Carson St.

Carson Central 1017 N. Carson St.

Partnership Carson City, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office and School Resource Officers offers a Responsible Beverage Server Training course for anyone who sells or serves alcohol, tobacco or marijuana products in Carson City. The next Responsible Beverage Server Training course is May 10 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The cost is $20. The course is open to anyone who would like to learn about Enforcing Underage Drinking Laws (EUDL) in Carson City and is conducted via Zoom.

Direct questions about compliance checks to SRO@carson.org.

