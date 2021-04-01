Newly proposed assembly bill could impact the way Nevadans vote

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new bill could change the way Nevadans vote.

“When you have record turnout we can’t go back to having our seniors standing in line for seven hours to cast their vote, This isn’t a trip to Costco,” said Speaker of the Assembly, Jason Frierson. “This is a constitutional right.”

Assembly Bill 321 will soon be up for discussion. Its main premise is to make mail-in voting a permanent option for every voter.

Frierson, who is a Democrat, says the bill is a revision of the already imposed Assembly Bill 4. That bill expanded mail-in voting during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“After witnessing the challenges that were presented by the all-mail election in the primary, I just knew we had to do more ahead of the November election to make sure that no one had to choose between their health and their vote,” said Frierson.

The intent of AB321 is to have as many registered voters have as many options to vote as possible, while keeping the process secure.

Independent election administration expert, John Lindback, weighed in with his thoughts after helping Oregon introduce mail-in voting years ago.

“People who vote by mail for the first time tend to appreciate the convenience and the efficiency and they want to do it again,” he said.

Whether mail-in voting will become the norm or not remains to be seen. Assemblywoman Dr. Robin Titus, a Republican, issued a statement Wednesday.

“AB321 is another party-line bill meant to make AB4 permanent,” she said. “We all know it was riddled with problems costing taxpayers $2.7 million with a nominal difference in turnout.”

Assemblywoman Titus adds she has eight issues with AB321′s language. Speaker Frierson says the amendments in AB321 should make for better elections in the future.

“I think it’s incumbent on us to improve our system and show that we are incorporating training for election officials - show that we are testing the equipment, show the high standard we are holding our election officials to.”

The assembly will hear AB321 at 3 pm on Thursday.

