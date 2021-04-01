Nevada groups respond to extended eviction moratorium

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s eviction moratorium has been extended for 60 more days, but not everyone thinks that was the right decision. The Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) hoped the moratorium would expire this week. However, it understands the need for rental assistance.

“The association realizes the 60-day extension will allow for preparation for rental assistance programs that will help a significant number of tenants and will also afford them the ability to return to work and begin the process of returning to normalcy and the ability to pay rent,” said Executive Director Suzy Vasquez.

Vasquez said transitioning out of the moratorium means there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. She said the next two months will continue to be tough on landlords who are in need of their rent payments and will impact more groups in the community.

“The continuation of nonpayment impacts not only the operators but small business owners, service providers, product suppliers and trades.” Vasquez continued, “Basically any impact to money coming into our operations, impacts our ability to maintain our properties. We are continuing to maintain our properties, we are probably not using many vendors as we have in the past.”

CEO of Nevada Realtors (NVR) said some of the mom-and-pop landlords are in the same financial position as tenants when it comes to job losses and lack of or reduced income.

Teresa McKee said, “They are caught between a rock and a hard place in this crisis – unable to evict a tenant who isn’t paying their rent but are still responsible and struggling to pay their mortgage payments, HOA payments, and their taxes.”

McKee continued, “The longer the moratorium goes on, the bigger the problem will become. We are concerned that to date during this pandemic, policy-makers have been largely focused on tenants.”

“With the eviction moratorium in place, many Nevada landlords have not received rental payments for over a year. Such policies are unsustainable long-term, and the housing market is already starting to see the impact of these policies as many mom-and-pop landlords are on the brink of foreclosure without the ability to make their mortgage payments.”

She said policy-makers need to strike a balance between relief for landlords and assistance for tenants.

“Some, have recognized the need to assist landlords with tenant assistance programs to ensure that landlords are paid, but the reality is that few of those dollars have found their way into the hands of mom-and-pop landlords because their tenants have not taken the first step to reach out to their landlords.”

Vasquez and McKee are encouraging landlords to continue communicating with renters and for tenants to apply for assistance.

Nevada’s eviction moratorium will expire end of May, but federal protections will continue through June. Governor Steve Sisolak said no one can get evicted during that time. However, landlords can start the eviction process with the courts.

Gov. Sisolak said he will not extend the moratorium after the 60 days.

