‘Instant love’: Formerly conjoined twins now thriving

By WCCO Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 1:03 PM PDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A Minnesota family of four has come out of a medical emergency with their family intact. The parents of twins were thrown for a loop when they learned their babies were conjoined.

Kate Erickson got the news during week 17 of her pregnancy. She and her husband found out they were having two children, conjoined as one.

“We were so worried. You know, all of the possibilities going through your head of are we going to make it out of this with any babies at all?” Kate Erickson said.

Remy and Reese were safely born together in November 2019.

“Everybody in the operating room was smiling. Like everyone had masks on, but you can still see them smiling,” said the twins’ father Robert Erickson.

“Just seeing them. I was just, you know, instant love, like you would a normal baby. So, you didn’t even really think twice about them being conjoined,” said Kate Erickson.

It turned out that their shared body saved Reese from a deadly heart condition, which even stunned their doctor.

“Without Remi, I think our thoughts is that Reese probably had a very low chance of surviving by herself. That’s a pretty remarkable scenario,” Dr. Joseph Lillegard with Children’s Minnesota said.

Lillegard was then tasked with another scenario - how to separate Remy and Reese, a procedure he’s now assisted with three times.

“It’s an emotional journey with the family because you’re also preparing them for the possibility that things don’t go the way that you hope them to go,” Lillegard said.

During a seven-hour surgery, Lillegard and 19 others separated the girls’ chests, abdomens and shared liver.

The girls are now home. Remy is running around and expected to have no lasting health effects. Reese is working through breathing issues and her heart will still need lifelong care.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)

“We’d gotten so used to seeing them conjoined that once the separation happened, it was like they were reborn,” said Robert Erickson.

“You really get to know the family well in this situation. So, you feel their anxiety, you feel their stress and you feel the relief and their excitement and their joy with them,” Lillegard said.

The girls are now home. Remy is running around and expected to have no lasting health effects.

Reese is working through breathing issues and her heart will still need lifelong care, but she is making strides with her sister who is still by her side.

“Seeing that they’ve got two live kids at home and the joy that that brings their family, that’s everything. That’s the reason for getting up in the morning,” said Lillegard.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

