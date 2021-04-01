Free hazardous household materials drop off days for Waste Management customers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A garage with shelves full of used oil, kerosene, pesticides, and auto lubricants. It’s not an uncommon site. That’s because the half used or stored hazardous household materials can’t just be thrown away.

So, it all stays stored taking up valuable space.

GrayMar Environmental is in business of taking such material.

“We see anything from latex paint, to deck stains, to gasoline, fuel from old vehicles, when they are getting stuff ready for summertime,” says Colton Crosthwait Operations Manager with GrayMar Environmental. He continues listing the additional items they see, “Pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, laundry detergents, bleach, and a lot of aerosols as well,” he says.

Crosthwait says they’ve only been in business for three months and not many people know about their services. That’s why they’ve joined forces with Waste Management to offer free household hazardous materials drop off days beginning in May and continuing through October.

“We’ve been told that those amounts, those individual amounts residents drop off, don’t make enough money for folks to post a full public program,” says Kendra Kostelecky with Waste Management. “So, the subsidy from WM makes the program work. Makes it available to the public rather than just businesses,” says Kostelecky.

Kostelecky says Waste Management customers need to keep their eyes peeled for a voucher which will appear in the next bill. It will come as a post card for auto pay customers.

One voucher per household and they are not for local businesses.

Residents can set an appointment by using the website provided on the voucher and show up to GrayMar Environmental to drop off the waste at no charge.

This program is only open to Waste Management customers in Reno, Sparks and Washoe County.

Unlike in the past where long lines were a common site at household hazardous waste events, organizers believe this new strategy will be easier, more efficient, and a good thing for our environment

Kostelecky says it’s important to remember the vouchers will be going out in the next billing cycle beginning April 1, 2021.

But the vouchers won’t be honored until May, July, and October; and not without an appointment.

For more information:

graymarenvironmental.com

