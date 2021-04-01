Advertisement

Fernley man identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Virginia City

Nevada Highway Patrol logo
Nevada Highway Patrol logo(NHP)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:30 PM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Fernley man died Sunday after a crash in Virginia City.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on March 28 on SR-431 at D Street.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said 25-year-old Anthony Pizarro was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on SR-341.

Officials said he was speeding and hit the brakes as he approached a sharp left-hand curve. Pizarro’s wheels locked and he went off the road. Troopers said he was thrown from the motorcycle as it overturned down an embankment.

Pizarro was taken via CareFlight to a hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New casino breaking ground in Sparks
Cate Dyer, CEO of Stem Express, announces her company's headquarters move to Northern Nevada
Two tech companies announce their move to Northern Nevada
A driver was injured Wednesday after his SUV was dragged by a semi truck.
Man injured after SUV dragged by semi truck on U.S. 395
Anthony Jordan Lucas
Man sent to prison for serious injury accident while driving high
The crash involved a motorcyclist and a silver Mercedes SUV.
Motorcyclist identified in fatal Victorian Ave. crash

Latest News

If approved, Nevadans would still be able to vote in person and have the option of opting out...
Assembly Bill 321 Hearing
Reno ranked one of the least affordable cities by real estate site
Reno ranked one of the least affordable cities by real estate site
In celebration of 25 years of service to the Reno-Sparks community, the Northern Nevada RAVE...
RAVE 25th birthday
NCEDSV staff say domestic and sexual violence did not slow down or decline in 2020.
NCEDSV safe online spaces
Creating safe online spaces to prevent domestic and sexual abuse