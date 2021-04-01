Fernley man identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Virginia City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Fernley man died Sunday after a crash in Virginia City.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on March 28 on SR-431 at D Street.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said 25-year-old Anthony Pizarro was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on SR-341.

Officials said he was speeding and hit the brakes as he approached a sharp left-hand curve. Pizarro’s wheels locked and he went off the road. Troopers said he was thrown from the motorcycle as it overturned down an embankment.

Pizarro was taken via CareFlight to a hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.