COVID-19 vaccine appointments now open for 16+ at Renown Health

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Renown Health announced Thursday that appointments are now open for residents 16 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are more than 7,500 appointments available.

“Knowing we are closer to our goal that everyone who is interested in receiving the vaccine now has an opportunity to be vaccinated, gives me hope for the future,” said Tony Slonim, MD, DrPH, President and CEO of Renown Health. “We are pleased to be part of the solution for our community and to make a genuine difference in the health and well-being of others.”

Vaccine appointments for people 16 and older will begin on Tuesday, April 6 at Renown’s Drive-Thru Vaccine site. The vaccine is offered at no charge. If appointments are filled, residents will be notified through their MyChart account when more appointments become available.

According to a press release:

• Anyone aged 18 and older may register for a free Renown EPIC MyChart account. They do not need to be enrolled with a Renown provider to enroll. With a MyChart account, you will be able to login and schedule your 1st vaccine appointment. These vaccines require two doses. After the first dose of the vaccine is documented in your MyChart account, you will get a notice to schedule your 2nd dose.

• Renown Health has made special arrangements for minors ages 16 and 17. To make a vaccine appointment for those 16 or 17, please fill out this form, and a Renown representative will call them to arrange a vaccine appointment.

If issues arise obtaining an account or password, the MyChart service desk can be reached 24/7 at 775-982-2781.

Renown has been working with the Washoe County Health District and has vaccinated over 48,000 people so far.

For step-by-step instructions on how to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment in MyChart, please visit their website or follow the directions below.

