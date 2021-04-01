Community invited to RAVE’s 25th drive-by birthday celebration

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to a celebration to “RAVE” about Thursday evening, as a local nonprofit marks 25 years of service to the Reno-Sparks area.

Northern Nevada RAVE Family Foundation is hosting a drive-by birthday party from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on April 1, 2021.

The event is open to the public and will be held at the RAVE Family Center at 6490 S. McCarran Boulevard, Building D-1 Suite 34. Masks are required.

The first 125 people to attend will get a free birthday cake, and one person will receive $25 cash if they pick the lucky cupcake.

Tours will also be available of RAVE’s Family and Jr. and Teen Centers.

RAVE, which stands for Respite And Volunteer Experiences, has been serving the Northern Nevada community since 1995. Their mission is to improve the well-being of families in the Northern Nevada region by providing free respite care—a much-needed break—to caregivers of children and young adults with special needs.

In 2020, RAVE provided record numbers of respite care to families in Northern Nevada who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 475 children received over 15,000 hours of free respite care.

Thursday’s celebration kicks off a fundraising campaign with a goal of $125,000 to support the nonprofit. To make a donation or to learn more, visit: www.nnrff.org.

