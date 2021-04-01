Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled, 2 Florida children found safe

Investigation led to the safe recovery of Lucy and Jaxon Evans at a motel in Suwannee County,...
Investigation led to the safe recovery of Lucy and Jaxon Evans at a motel in Suwannee County, Florida, the Columbia County, Fla., the sheriff said.(Source: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:40 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert that was issued for two missing Florida children has been canceled, the Department of Justice’s Amber Alert Twitter account said Thursday afternoon.

Investigation led to the safe recovery of Lucy and Jaxon Evans at a motel in Suwannee County, Florida, the Columbia County, Fla., sheriff said.

The alert was issued on Wednesday evening after the children were abducted by their biological parents, David Evans and Sydni Jones, who had lost custody of the children.

The parents were arrested without incident, police said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New casino breaking ground in Sparks
Cate Dyer, CEO of Stem Express, announces her company's headquarters move to Northern Nevada
Two tech companies announce their move to Northern Nevada
A driver was injured Wednesday after his SUV was dragged by a semi truck.
Man injured after SUV dragged by semi truck on U.S. 395
The crash involved a motorcyclist and a silver Mercedes SUV.
Motorcyclist identified in fatal Victorian Ave. crash
Anthony Jordan Lucas
Man sent to prison for serious injury accident while driving high

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark...
Why you may soon pay more for Huggies, Scott bathroom tissue and other household essentials
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
LIVE: George Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction in Chauvin trial testimony
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the...
OPEC and allies agree to gradually boost crude oil output
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Biden holds first Cabinet meeting amid infrastructure push
Amtrak claimed if the bill is approved by Congress, it will be able to explain service and to...
Amtrak announces plans for expansion, improvements