Wynn Resorts paying $5.6M to settle 8-year dealer tips fight

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. has settled an eight-year federal wage-and-tips dispute, agreeing to pay $5.6 million to settle with about 1,000 current and former table games dealers.

The company said Wednesday it was pleased with what it called it “an amiable conclusion.”

A U.S. judge in Las Vegas approved the agreement last Friday and dismissed the case stemming from a tip-sharing policy that began in 2006.

Other Las Vegas Strip casinos did not adopt the requirement that dealers share about 12% of pooled tips with supervisors. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that attorneys will get $1.4 million and current and former dealers involved in the case will receive less than $4,200.

