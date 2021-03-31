Advertisement

Wynn Resorts paying $5.6M to settle 8-year dealer tips fight

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore towers are pictured Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP...
Wynn Las Vegas and Encore towers are pictured Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)(Isaac Brekken | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:59 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. has settled an eight-year federal wage-and-tips dispute, agreeing to pay $5.6 million to settle with about 1,000 current and former table games dealers.

The company said Wednesday it was pleased with what it called it “an amiable conclusion.”

A U.S. judge in Las Vegas approved the agreement last Friday and dismissed the case stemming from a tip-sharing policy that began in 2006.

Other Las Vegas Strip casinos did not adopt the requirement that dealers share about 12% of pooled tips with supervisors. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that attorneys will get $1.4 million and current and former dealers involved in the case will receive less than $4,200.

