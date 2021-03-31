Advertisement

Washoe County School District to challenge tax revenue payment

Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District will be taking legal action against Washoe County regarding a dispute over millions in tax revenue dollars. The school board unanimously passed a motion at Tuesday’s meeting to file a complaint against the Washoe County Board of Commissioners. The filing would challenge the county’s claim that the school district needs to pay the $20 million bill.

A judge recently ruled Washoe County over-taxed people in Crystal Bay and Incline Village. The district’s Chief Legal Counsel, Neil Rombardo, says the county doesn’t have the right to take these funds from them. The way the statute reads, a claim for refund of money must be presented to the board of county commissioners within 3 years from the time the tax was due, yet this battle between property owners and the county has been going on for over a decade. Rombardo argues that the county needs to pay residents the $20 million.

“The state has assessed taxes from taxpayers to pay for public education. Now the county wants the money to come from the district. I believe they don’t have the legal authority to do this,” Rombardo added.

The complaint is expected to be filed by next week.

