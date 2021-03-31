Advertisement

VIDEO: Smugglers drop 2 toddlers over border barrier, rescued by U.S. Border Patrol

By Amber Stegall
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 1:32 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KCBD/Gray News) - Two female toddlers were rescued by U.S. Border Patrol Agents on Tuesday evening after being dropped over a border barrier just west of Mt. Cristo Rey, which is near El Paso, Texas.

The agents say the three-year-old and five-year-old were abandoned and mistreated by human smugglers. The toddlers are from Ecuador and are sisters.

Using camera technology, smugglers were caught dropping the children from the top of the approximately 14-foot high border barrier.

Immediately after both children landed on the ground, two smugglers immediately ran from the area and abandoned the helpless little girls on the north side of the international boundary line.

The camera operator alerted Santa Teresa agents and directed them to the remote location of where the toddlers were left.

The toddlers were alert when agents made contact with them. They were taken to the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station for evaluation by medical personnel.

Agents contacted Emergency Medical Services and the toddlers were taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons and further evaluation.

The two girls were medically cleared and currently remain in Border Patrol temporary holding pending placement by Health and Human Services.

“I’m appalled by the way these smugglers viciously dropped innocent children from a 14-foot border barrier last night. If not for the vigilance of our Agents using mobile technology, these two tender-aged siblings would have been exposed to the harsh elements of desert environment for hours,” stated El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “We are currently working with our law enforcement partners in Mexico and attempting to identify these ruthless human smugglers so as to hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.

