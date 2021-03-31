Advertisement

Two tech companies announce their move to Northern Nevada

Cate Dyer, CEO of Stem Express, announces her company's headquarters move to Northern Nevada
Cate Dyer, CEO of Stem Express, announces her company's headquarters move to Northern Nevada(EDAWN)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:59 AM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) is celebrating the decision by two technology companies to move their headquarters to Northern Nevada.

Stem Express is described as a company supporting “medical research, clinical trials, and commercialization of disease specific treatment, cell and gene therapies, precision and regenerative medicine” according to an EDAWN statement.

In Wednesday’s announcement, StemExpress CEO Cate Dyer said the COVID-19 pandemic created new demand for her company’s expertise. “When the pandemic first hit, we reached out to the federal government and started looking at ways we could help take seven of our laboratories around the United States and start offering COVID testing on a local basis, not only to support nursing homes, but Indian Tribal Communities as well as just the general public.”

PayCertify is a financial technology (FinTech) firm that “encompasses both a complete merchant and consumer experience front to back, pulling analytics and valuable insights to connect data sets in real-time from both the consumer and merchant side of the transaction.”

The two companies are expected to bring a combined 200 biotech and fintech jobs to the region.

You can find more information on the companies at www.stemexpress.com and www.paycertify.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-80 near Mustang causing delays for eastbound traffic.
NHP investigating hit-and-run crash involving semi
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday, Mar. 30 extended Nevada's eviction moratorium through the end of...
Gov. Sisolak extends eviction moratorium through May
Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New casino breaking ground in Sparks
A driver was injured Wednesday after his SUV was dragged by a semi truck.
Man injured after SUV dragged by semi truck on U.S. 395

Latest News

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore towers are pictured Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP...
Wynn Resorts paying $5.6M to settle 8-year dealer tips fight
Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New casino breaking ground in Sparks
Closed sign.
Nevada restaurants eligible for grants in virus relief aid
Scanner
Scanner