Show your support for Child Abuse Prevention month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -”Growing a Better Tomorrow for All Children, Together,” is this year’s motto for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Amanda Haboush-Deloye, the director for the Prevent Child Abuse Nevada organization says families continue to feel the weight of the pandemic.

Providing food, emotional and financial support as well as mental health services are some of the ways the organization helps families.

“The majority of maltreatment is usually neglect. Parents have to go to work and cant afford a sitter. Or it’s between that and putting food on the table, that’s not a great option to have,” explained Haboush-Deloye. “So if we can provide the resources to mitigate those so they don’t have to make those choices, then the children are safe and the family is in a better place.”

Pinwheels for Prevention is the organization’s big campaign.

Planting pinwheels is all to raise awareness on prevention, recognizing the signs and how to help those in need.

You can plant pinwheels in your home or business or join the organization this Friday, April 1, 2021 by planting a pinwheel in front of the legislative lawn in Carson city.

“We plant about 600-800 pinwheels on the Capitol lawn with a sign to help legislators remember that it’s our responsibility as adults to make sure we are protecting children and we do that with direct services for children and their families,” added Haboush-Deloye. “It’s really important to think about the whole family unit.”

It’s time for communities to connect and check in on one another...

“One simple thing people can do to check in on families is just ask if they’re okay,” said Haboush-Deloye. “So when you’re talking to kids just ask them how they are, sometimes you might have to ask twice, since everyone says they’re just fine. Sometimes just asking and knowing somebody’s out there that cares can provide a little relief and reduce stress.”

