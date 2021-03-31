Sheriff linked vaccine to death despite experts’ cautions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento Bee says emails show that a California sheriff announced in January that a man had died hours after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine even though his county’s health officials called the declaration premature and said it would be detrimental.

The announcement by Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell on Facebook quickly spread around the world and was used by anti-vaccine activists to try to discredit coronavirus vaccinations.

The unidentified 64-year-old man died Jan. 21.

The Bee says emails between health officials and the Sheriff’s Office show an intense internal debate about the announcement. The sheriff later issued another statement that said the man had COVID-19 and underlying health issues and his death was unrelated to the vaccine.

