Advertisement

Scammers targeting victims through COVID-19 vaccine surveys

COVID scam alert.
COVID scam alert.(WCJB)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A warning from the Department of Justice: Beware of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine surveys used to steal your money and personal information.

Officials said scammers are sending out surveys via email and text message and claim you will get a free prize, such as an iPad Pro, if you fill out the survey.

The messages claim that you need to pay shipping and handling fees to receive your prize. Victims provide credit card information and are charged for shipping and handling fees, but never receive the promised prize. Victims also are exposing their personally identifiable information to scammers, thereby increasing the probability of identity theft.

The DOJ reminds you to never click on links in text messages or emails claiming to be a vaccine survey, unless it is from a known and verified source.

If you receive a text message or email claiming to be a COVID-19 vaccine survey and containing a link or other contact information, please report the communication to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) by calling 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud.

You can also report the crime to federal law enforcement at the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) at http://www.IPRCenter.gov.

If you believe you may have entered information into a fraudulent website, you can find resources on how to protect your information at: www.identitytheft.gov.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-80 near Mustang causing delays for eastbound traffic.
NHP investigating hit-and-run crash involving semi
Cate Dyer, CEO of Stem Express, announces her company's headquarters move to Northern Nevada
Two tech companies announce their move to Northern Nevada
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday, Mar. 30 extended Nevada's eviction moratorium through the end of...
Gov. Sisolak extends eviction moratorium through May
Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New casino breaking ground in Sparks
A driver was injured Wednesday after his SUV was dragged by a semi truck.
Man injured after SUV dragged by semi truck on U.S. 395

Latest News

James Cleveland
Tahoe man to prison for woman’s fatal beating with firewood
Sage Grouse
US judge blocks Nevada grazing; sage grouse totals dwindling
hazardous household materials on shelf
Free hazardous household materials drop off days for Waste Management customers
Cutaway of proposed space station
Sparks company takes leading role in space
Sierra Nevada Corp Space Station aircraft
Space Station Aircraft Has Local Connection