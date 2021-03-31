Scammers targeting victims through COVID-19 vaccine surveys

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A warning from the Department of Justice: Beware of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine surveys used to steal your money and personal information.

Officials said scammers are sending out surveys via email and text message and claim you will get a free prize, such as an iPad Pro, if you fill out the survey.

The messages claim that you need to pay shipping and handling fees to receive your prize. Victims provide credit card information and are charged for shipping and handling fees, but never receive the promised prize. Victims also are exposing their personally identifiable information to scammers, thereby increasing the probability of identity theft.

The DOJ reminds you to never click on links in text messages or emails claiming to be a vaccine survey, unless it is from a known and verified source.

If you receive a text message or email claiming to be a COVID-19 vaccine survey and containing a link or other contact information, please report the communication to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) by calling 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud.

You can also report the crime to federal law enforcement at the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) at http://www.IPRCenter.gov.

If you believe you may have entered information into a fraudulent website, you can find resources on how to protect your information at: www.identitytheft.gov.

