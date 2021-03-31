Advertisement

Repeat offender arrested in Carson City

Kirk Kiefreider is accused of multiple thefts in California, Oregon and Nevada.
Kirk Kiefreider is accused of multiple thefts in California, Oregon and Nevada.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:27 PM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man suspected in multiple thefts between California and Nevada is now behind bars in Carson City.

On March 17, The Carson City Sheriff’s Office received a bulletin from a Home Depot in Reno to be on the lookout for an older male suspect in a large motorhome who had been stealing tools from Home Depot stores in the area.

Two days later, a Carson City Sheriff’s Office detective located the suspect motorhome parked at the Carson City Hyundai dealership on South Carson Street. Deputies arrived at the dealership and arrested a man as he tried to run back into the motorhome. The man gave deputies a California ID, but later discovered that his identification was false. The suspect was identified as Kirk Kiefreider from San Francisco.

According to investigators, Kiefreider and the motorhome were reportedly involved in a vehicle burglary earlier that afternoon at Dutch Brothers Coffee on South Virginia Street. Kiefreider was arrested for vehicle burglary, use of identification of another and destruction of private property.

Kirk Kiefreider was found to have numerous recent arrests in Oregon and California for vehicle thefts and possession of stolen property, along with over 30 felony convictions.

Detectives learned the motorhome, valued at about $165,000, was stolen from a RV dealership in Davis, California. Kiefreider was additionally charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and habitual criminal.

On March 26, a search warrant was granted to search the motorhome for stolen property. Stolen property from Carson City, Reno and Sparks businesses were found in the motorhome. Kiefreider is also suspected of entering employee break rooms at businesses in the Reno and Sparks area and stealing employee purses and wallets. A stolen firearm from Reno was also found in the motorhome.

Stolen property from multiple thefts found in a motorhome in Carson City.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about Kirk Kiefreider and the stolen motorhome is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775) 283-7852 or Sgt. Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815.

