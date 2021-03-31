New casino breaking ground in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A new dining, entertainment, and gaming experience is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.

Olympia Gaming announced Wednesday it’s breaking ground on the Legends Bay Casino.

According to Olympia Gaming, it’s the first casino built from the ground up in the Reno-Sparks metropolitan area in 26 years.

“This project is 14 years in the making,” said DeCourcy Graham, Chief Operating Officer of Olympia Gaming. “After successfully completing the first phase of this project with the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton and the Residence Inn by Marriott, we are now in a position to begin the next phase of development. We thank the City of Sparks and RED Development for helping bring this project to reality. We plan to build a project that the community will be proud to call their own.”

The 80,000 square foot facility will include a casino, featuring slot machines, and table games, as well as several bars, dining options, and a sports book.

It’s expected to open mid-2022.

Olympia Gaming also owns Casino Fandango in Carson City.

