Advertisement

Nevada restaurants eligible for grants in virus relief aid

Closed sign.
Closed sign.(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 1:36 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada’s restaurants are among the industries hit hardest by the pandemic and restaurant owners and a Las Vegas congresswoman hope the new federal COVID-19 relief law will be another lifeline for those struggling to hang on.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Dina Titus of Las Vegas is touting $28.6 billion in grants that were included in the virus relief law signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month.

Titus said the help is critical for the restaurant industry in Nevada.

The Nevada Restaurant Association estimates 30% of the state’s 5,980 restaurants closed because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-80 near Mustang causing delays for eastbound traffic.
NHP investigating hit-and-run crash involving semi
Cate Dyer, CEO of Stem Express, announces her company's headquarters move to Northern Nevada
Two tech companies announce their move to Northern Nevada
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday, Mar. 30 extended Nevada's eviction moratorium through the end of...
Gov. Sisolak extends eviction moratorium through May
Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New casino breaking ground in Sparks
A driver was injured Wednesday after his SUV was dragged by a semi truck.
Man injured after SUV dragged by semi truck on U.S. 395

Latest News

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore towers are pictured Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP...
Wynn Resorts paying $5.6M to settle 8-year dealer tips fight
Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New casino breaking ground in Sparks
Scanner
Scanner
Cate Dyer, CEO of Stem Express, announces her company's headquarters move to Northern Nevada
Two tech companies announce their move to Northern Nevada