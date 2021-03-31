Nevada AG Ford hosts virtual Anti-Asian hate town hall

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s Attorney General Aaron Ford started a conversation to stop the hate against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

“We all have to be united, we all have to stand together on this.”

AG Ford hosted a virtual town hall on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, with leaders in the silver state and across the country to discuss the recent increase of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

“We’ve had a target on our backs for a very long time in this country,” William Tong, Connecticut Attorney General said.

Duy Nguyen, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Asian Community Development Council in Nevada said, “When I go to the bank when I walk on the street to do my exercise, am I going to be attacked?”

The panel hoped to offer tangible solutions on how everyone can come together in unity.

AG Ford added, “There is no room for tolerating intolerance. When you hear it, speak up. You defend yourself but you defend others as well.”

“I think we also need to count on our friends and allies to also stand up and say that’s not right,” Rochelle Nguyen, Nevada State Assemblywoman said.

In addition to speaking up, leaders say to educate your children, friends, and family about racism and don’t be afraid to seek help.

“It takes a lot of courage to come forward and report a crime, especially something as traumatic and as degrading as a hate crime, or being harassed simply because of the color of your skin,” AG Ford said.

Rob Banta, the soon-to-be California Attorney General added, “Showing solidarity, allyship, support, common cause, to denounce and condemn what we all know is wrong.”

This important conversation is just the first of many in order to ensure everyone, no matter their race is welcomed to a seat at the table.

You are encouraged to call local law enforcement or reach out to the Nevada Equal Rights Commission to report racist complaints and hate crimes.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.