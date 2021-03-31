Man sent to prison for serious injury accident while driving high

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man involved in a crash while driving high that left another driver paraplegic must serve at least five years in prison, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Anthony Jordan Lucas, 22, was sentenced Friday to up to 12 years, five months in prison for driving under the influence causing substantial bodily harm to another.

The crash happened last June 1 when on Interstate 580. The driver of the vehicle in the accident with Lucas was taken to the hospital and underwent several surgeries, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said.

Lucas had marijuana and had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, the district attorney’s office said. He admitted to having smoked marijuana two hours prior. The NHP investigation showed Lucas was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the accident and had a blood level of over twice the established limit under Nevada law.

At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Michael Vieta-Kabell argued that nothing could make up for the loss experienced by the now paraplegic driver of the vehicle that Lucas struck, but that a lengthy prison sentence could be a deterrent to others who might be thinking about driving after smoking.

