Advertisement

Man injured after SUV dragged by semi truck on U.S. 395

A driver was injured Wednesday after his SUV was dragged by a semi truck.
A driver was injured Wednesday after his SUV was dragged by a semi truck.(NDOT Traffic Camera)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man sustained minor injuries after his car was dragged by a semi truck on U.S. 395 Wednesday.

It happened around 10 a.m. March 31, 2021.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, a flat bed truck driver was carrying wooden trusses when the trusses caught an SUV traveling in the middle lane.

The SUV was dragged a couple hundred yards on the highway before the driver got pinned between the flatbed and another semi truck.

It took about an hour for crews to clear the scene.

Troopers said the flat bed driver will be cited for failure to maintain his lane.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-80 near Mustang causing delays for eastbound traffic.
NHP investigating hit-and-run crash involving semi
Cate Dyer, CEO of Stem Express, announces her company's headquarters move to Northern Nevada
Two tech companies announce their move to Northern Nevada
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday, Mar. 30 extended Nevada's eviction moratorium through the end of...
Gov. Sisolak extends eviction moratorium through May
Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New casino breaking ground in Sparks

Latest News

The Nevada Department of Transportation said this is an example of a DMS message board in...
Eastbound I-80 east of Sparks to have lane closures, restrictions
Erin V. submitted this photograph of the brush fire in the Disc Drive area.
Spanish Springs brush fire reaches 10 acres to 15 acres
Free RTC rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
Free rides with RTC to and from COVID vaccination appointments
I-80 West to I-580 South Big Squeeze
“Big Squeeze” Day One goes well