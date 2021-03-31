Man injured after SUV dragged by semi truck on U.S. 395

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man sustained minor injuries after his car was dragged by a semi truck on U.S. 395 Wednesday.

It happened around 10 a.m. March 31, 2021.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, a flat bed truck driver was carrying wooden trusses when the trusses caught an SUV traveling in the middle lane.

The SUV was dragged a couple hundred yards on the highway before the driver got pinned between the flatbed and another semi truck.

It took about an hour for crews to clear the scene.

Troopers said the flat bed driver will be cited for failure to maintain his lane.

