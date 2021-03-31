Advertisement

Family says toddler’s life depends on drug that pharmaceutical company discontinued

By WCCO staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:05 AM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) - A Minnesota couple says they are fighting for the life of their 2-year-old daughter.

A pharmaceutical company has discontinued the drug used to treat her genetic disorder. The family said that drug is keeping her alive.

Emma Peterka had fallen behind in her development - losing strength, her ability to move and communicate.

The diagnosis finally came in September: Niemann Pick Type C, a progressive neuro-degenerative disorder with no cure.

“It was absolutely devastating,” said Sara Peterka, Emma’s mother. “There are about 500 known cases in the world. We honestly weren’t sure what Christmas was going to be like because she had been deteriorating so much.”

A leading expert on the disorder at the Mayo Clinic connected the family with a program in Chicago, where they now travel every other week to give their little girl a spinal injection of an experimental treatment.

The drug worked.

“She’s gotten stronger. ... She’s giggling, communicating, making noises. It’s really exciting,” said Mitch Peterka, the girl’s father.

The pharmaceutical company, Mallinckrodt, announced it’ll be discontinuing Emma’s medicine in October. It’s put the Peterkas in a race against the clock.

“Ultimately she will die without this medication,” Mitch Peterka said

In a lengthy statement, Mallinckrodt said there was no clear evidence that the drug worked in their trials - which didn’t include Emma’s program.

The company said in part, “We sincerely wish the outcome had been different. … This decision was difficult as we recognize the critical need for new treatment options for NPC.”

So now the Peterkas fight, along with their doctor in Chicago.

“I can’t promise that we are going to find a way to go past October, but we are going to explore every option,” said Dr. Elizabeth Berry-Kravis of Rush University Medical Group.

The family is raising money to secure drug access past October.

They are also pushing the FDA to approve the medicine through alternative paths.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-80 near Mustang causing delays for eastbound traffic.
NHP investigating hit-and-run crash involving semi
Cate Dyer, CEO of Stem Express, announces her company's headquarters move to Northern Nevada
Two tech companies announce their move to Northern Nevada
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday, Mar. 30 extended Nevada's eviction moratorium through the end of...
Gov. Sisolak extends eviction moratorium through May
Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New casino breaking ground in Sparks
A driver was injured Wednesday after his SUV was dragged by a semi truck.
Man injured after SUV dragged by semi truck on U.S. 395

Latest News

James Cleveland
Tahoe man to prison for woman’s fatal beating with firewood
Sage Grouse
US judge blocks Nevada grazing; sage grouse totals dwindling
hazardous household materials on shelf
Free hazardous household materials drop off days for Waste Management customers
Pres. Biden promises a 'once-in-a-generation' investment during pitch for $2 trillion...
President Biden's infrastructure push
Cutaway of proposed space station
Sparks company takes leading role in space