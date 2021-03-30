Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 25 new cases, 127 recoveries
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:05 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MARCH 30 Health officials on Tuesday reported 25 new COVID-19 cases in Washoe COunty and 127 recoveries.
No new deaths were reported. There have been a total of 660 COVID-19-related deaths in Washoe County and 41,512 recoveries.
The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Washoe County is 197,644. Health officials said 20.68% of residents in Washoe County are vaccinated.
