Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 25 new cases, 127 recoveries

Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:05 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MARCH 30 Health officials on Tuesday reported 25 new COVID-19 cases in Washoe COunty and 127 recoveries.

No new deaths were reported. There have been a total of 660 COVID-19-related deaths in Washoe County and 41,512 recoveries.

The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Washoe County is 197,644. Health officials said 20.68% of residents in Washoe County are vaccinated.

To see previous COVID-19 numbers for Washoe County, click here.

