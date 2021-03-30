Volunteers needed to help with vaccinations in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County COVID-19 response team is looking for volunteers and paid temporary staff to assist with COVID-19 vaccination efforts, specifically those who can administer vaccines. The COVID-19 Vaccine Point of Dispensing (POD) at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center runs six days a week and there is a critical need for people who can administer vaccines.

There’s also a need for people to assist vaccinators and help with traffic flow, among other duties. Some volunteers and temporary staff would be utilized to help with vaccine events in the community.

Vaccinators can include registered nurses, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, veterinarians, dentists, doctors and medical assistants. Schedules are flexible and those who volunteer are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Email WCHDvolunteers@washoecounty.us for more information.

Washoe County is working with temporary staffing agencies to recruit other workers to assist with POD operations. Contact Talent Framework for more information at 775-322-5004.

