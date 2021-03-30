Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: Lemmon Drive Project Update

Road construction ahead. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is getting ready to begin construction on phase one of the Lemmon Drive project. Construction is anticipated to start this June. Phase one of the Lemmon Drive Project will widen Lemmon Drive from four lanes to six lanes from Sky Vista Parkway/Buck Drive to Military Road. The project will increase capacity, improve safety, and provide multimodal transportation choices.

The new roadway design will improve traffic flow with longer left-turn lane queues from southbound Lemmon Drive to Buck Drive and northbound Lemmon Drive to Military Road, plus an additional lane for right turns from eastbound Military Road to southbound Lemmon Drive. To improve safety for everyone, a continuous raised median will prevent left turns into or out of businesses. In addition, U-turn movements will be accommodated at approximately 1,000 feet north of Sky Vista Parkway. For pedestrians and bicyclists, the design includes a separated, 10-foot-wide, shared-use path along the west side of Lemmon Drive, and an adjoining sidewalk along the east side and bike lanes in both directions.

To learn more, visit http://northvalleysimprovements.com/ and click on Lemmon Drive to view more information about the upcoming project. Through our website, you will also be able to leave us a comment or email or call us to ask questions. Construction on phase one is anticipated to begin in June and take approximately one year to complete.

