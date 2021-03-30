Advertisement

Senior reacts to UNR in-person commencement decision

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:15 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In less than two months, 2021 and 2020 seniors will move their tassels and receive their diplomas in person at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR). This comes after last year’s graduations were canceled due to COVID-19.

“Classes of 2020 and 2021, it’s time to make some new Mackay memories.”

Brian Sandoval, University of Nevada, Reno President

On Monday, March 29, 2021, UNR President Brian Sandoval announced that in-person commencement is officially set to happen in May at Mackay Stadium for this year and last year’s graduates.

“It’s going to be safe, it’s going to be fun, and it’s going to be great to gather here with all of you,” Sandoval said.

Ceremonies will take place for 2021 seniors on May 13, 14, and 15, two each day at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. 2020 grads will have one or two ceremonies on May 12. The University is allowing up to four guests per graduate to attend.

Sandoval added, “We’re doing everything we possibly can to produce the kind of memories you deserve.”

“I was honestly very happy, especially with it being at Mackay Stadium.”

Dominique Hall, UNR Senior and Student Body President

Dominique Hall, a Bay Area native, is a senior and student body president at UNR. She says the pandemic really affected the majority of her final year.

“I’m quarantined, I can’t see my friends, I even moved back home, so it was really weird but I’m also grateful for it,” Hall said.

Despite the hardships, she looks forward to smaller, intimate ceremonies to celebrate her achievements.

Hall added, “It’s great that we have this new tradition this new unique opportunity, so I think it’s really special and it makes me feel happy that I’m graduating right now.”

Hall hopes school leaders will continue to listen to students before making decisions that directly impact them. She says it’s up to future generations to never give up.

“Just keep holding on to the strength because we won’t always be in this situation and I think that they should keep speaking up,” Hall said.

All ceremonies will also be live-streamed. Specific dates and times for each college will be announced soon.

The University says if ceremonies are canceled due to extreme weather, they will not be rescheduled.

