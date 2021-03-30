RTC encouraging community to take survey on Arlington street bridges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Arlington street bridges in downtown Reno will soon be replaced by RTC and the community can still weigh in on the project. The two bridges were built in the 1930′s and RTC said the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) categorized them as structurally deficient.

The RTC said the project needs to maintain a functional bridge over the river, improve safety, provide multimodal access to the park area, and meet flood capacity requirements. RTC‘s Lauren Ball said the survey will ask participants about the aesthetics and priorities the community prefers.

“Its just time for us to replace them, they are safe to drive over, they are safe to walk over as of right now, but if you look at them from the side, you can see all the cracks and the bridges are starting to show their age.”

Ball said there are designs people can choose. “There’s a bridge that’s a single pier-bridge so it’s a bridge with a single pier in the middle and then there’s also a clear stand bridge which is similar to the style of the Virginia street bridge, but without the arches.”

Construction on the project is slated to begin in 2025.

The last day to give your input is Wednesday, March 31st.

To take the survey click here.

